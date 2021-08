PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, Perry County deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop in Richton.

Investigators said a deputy, who was assisted by Richton police, resulted in the seizure of what was believed to be more than 15 grams of crystal meth.



Jason D. Hutchinson

Jason D. Hutchinson, 39, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).