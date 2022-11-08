JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Texas man was arrested after Jones County deputies allegedly found ten kilos of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Friday, November 4.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate 59. A K9 indicated to deputies that drugs may have been in the vehicle.

Deputies found ten kilos of a white, powdery drug hidden in the man’s pickup truck. A field test of the substance revealed that it was cocaine.

Baez was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance. He was denied bond in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday, November 6.

Bryant Baez, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

“That’s a lot of cocaine that is now off the streets, wherever it was destined to end up,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.