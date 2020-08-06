Traffic stops lead to arrests of fugitives, drug users ﻿in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department conducted traffic safety stops focused on impaired driving and occupant protection from Saturday, June 6 until Monday, July 3.

During the enforcement period, twenty saturation patrols resulted in the following citations and arrests:

DUI Arrests – Alcohol: 4

DUI Arrests Other – Drugs: 4

DUI Assist To Others: 4

Seatbelt Citations: 69

Child Safety Seat Citations: 5

No Insurance: 57

No Driver’s License: 27

Written Warnings: 16

Suspended Driver’s License: 19

Reckless/Careless Driving: 11

Drug Arrests: 16

Felony Arrest: 5

Fugitives Apprehended: 4

“It is the goal of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to make our roadways safer for the traveling public and enforce traffic safety laws which are on the books,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. He added, “We can reduce deaths and injuries associated with impaired driving, failure to wear seat belts and failure to properly secure children in child safety seats using these overtime highway safety grants. It also continually amazes us at the number of people who are operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, no driver’s license, and suspended driver’s license.”

