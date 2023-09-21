JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a traffic switch for Interstate 59 in Jones County.

The switch will start at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25 and last approximately six weeks.

According to MDOT, the switch will take place on I-59 between Sandford Road and the Leafe River bridge.

Northbound traffic will be placed on the southbound side in a head-to-head configuration for approximately 0.7 miles near mile marker 78 just south of Sanford Road and then swapped back to the northbound side just north of the Leaf River bridge.

As part of a pavement restoration project, crews will swap traffic to remove existing concrete roadway between two bridges in the northbound lanes.