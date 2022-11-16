HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Tom King, who has served as the Southern District Transportation Commissioner since 2012, announced he will not seek re-election.

King is currently in his third term and serves as Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. He will fulfill the remainder of his term and retire effective December 31, 2023.

“After much consideration, after talking to my family and my wife and in prayer, I have decided not to seek reelection,” said King. “It’s been an honor to serve the public. I appreciate all the support that people have given me, and I’ve always been fair. If you do what’s right, you don’t have a problem sleeping, and I feel like that’s what I’ve done throughout my career.”

Before serving at the Southern District Transportation Commissioner, King served as a state lawmaker for nearly 20 years. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1993, and in 2000, he began his tenure in the Senate.

“Commissioner King has served the state well for more than 30 years of his life,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “He has a legacy of accomplishments as a statesman and will certainly be missed at MDOT. I look forward to working with him in his last year as commissioner to, in his words, ‘keep Mississippi moving’ for the good of all Mississippians.”

King lives in Hattiesburg with his wife, the former Susan Lynn Patterson, and has two children and two grandchildren.