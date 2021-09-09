Traveling nurse found dead at Merit Health Wesley

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A traveling nurse was found dead at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg this weekend.
According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, Karolin Kirkpatrick, 51, was found dead on the second floor of the hospital on Saturday, September 4. She was a traveling nurse from Utah.
At this time, the coroner said her time of death is unknown. He is waiting on the toxicology reports to determine Kirkpatrick’s cause of death.
Merit Health released the following statement about her death:
The passing of a FEMA nurse who had just come on board last Thursday is a tragedy and our hearts go out to the family for their loss. The coroner’s office is working to determine the cause of death. Any additional requests for information should be directed to the coroner at this time.Kaitlin Taormina, Marketing and Physician Outreach Manager at Merit Health Wesley