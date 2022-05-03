JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A trial date has been set for a Jones County couple accused of killing a six-month-old girl in 2019.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the trial for Brandon Gardner, 26, and Brooke Stringer, 22, will begin on August 29, 2022. They have both been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Stringer’s daughter, Rosalee. Gardner is not the biological father of the child.

Rosalee was reported to be injured at the couple’s home in the Gitano Community on October 26, 2019. She was unresponsive and was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center by first responders.

The child was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and died from her injuries on October 28, 2019.

After an investigation, authorities determined the six-month-old died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Brandon Gardner (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Brooke Stringer (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Gardner and Stringer both posted $500,000 bond and were released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.