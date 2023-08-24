LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A trial date has been set for a former Jones County reserve deputy, who allegedly shot and killed a man at a church.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the trial for George Ryan Walters, 43, will begin on January 29, 2024.

George Walters (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Walters was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

A judge set Walters bond at $300,000. He is currently out on bond.

The fatal shooting happened at Rock Church on April 2, 2023. Investigators said Walters surrendered himself to authorities and has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Authorities Walters, who was a member of the church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with James Corey Donald, 45, that resulted in Donald being shot. Donald later died on Monday, April 3.

According to a new indictment, Walters killed Donald by shooting him in the back with a handgun. He allegedly kicked Donald in the head.