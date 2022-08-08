HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street.

They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit an abandoned Toyota 4Runner on the side of the road. This caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire after running off the road and hitting the tree line.

Investigators said the 18-wheeler driver died at the scene. An occupant of the Honda Accord was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

Drivers are advised to use caution near the area. The right lane on the southbound side of the interstate in closed while crews work to clear the wreck site. The left lane remains open.