POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) students who live in the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County or Hancock County may be eligible to receive tuition assistance through the County Tuition Assistance Program (CTAP).

CTAP will cover the current cost of tuition for up to four consecutive semesters (excluding summer school). Federal, state and institutional scholarship aid will be applied first and CTAP will cover the balance. Fees, supplies, books and room and board are not covered.

To apply, take the following steps:

Apply to PRCC with the National ACT and the FASFA.

Apply for state financial aid including MTAG, HELP and MESG.

Apply for PRCC Foundation Scholarships through RiverGuide by April 1.

Enroll full-time at PRCC for the fall semester immediately after graduating high school.

In order to keep the scholarship, students must pass a minimum of 15 credit hours each semester with a 2.0 GPA. Eligibility cannot be reinstated if lost.

