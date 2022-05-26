JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two 18-wheelers crashed in separate circumstances, causing a chemical spill in Jones County.

Crews responded to the first crash on Interstate 59 northbound at mile marker 83 around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Responders said the 18-wheeler rolled, leaving the driver with moderate injuries. The truck was carrying diisobutylene, a flammable and toxic chemical. Crews said the northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down while they cleaned the spill.

The second crash happened about one mile south of Moselle on Interstate 59 southbound. It happened around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 26. Crews said an 18-wheeler had crashed into the median. Emergency services were at the scene.

As of 8:40 a.m., authorities said both directions of the interstate were reduced to one lane while crews continued to work the crash sites.