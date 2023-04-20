HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for two people who allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of products from a store.

City officials said the pair stole $2,499 worth of products from a store at 4600 Hardy Street on Monday, April 3.

They said the two entered the store separately, but they worked together and left the store together. They were seen leaving in an older model beige Tahoe.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-554-3747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.