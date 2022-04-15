JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested.

Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. A K9 alerted deputies of possible narcotics near the rear of the car. During the search, deputies said they found 25 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. The drugs are believed to be $5,000,000 in street value.

Deyci Delapaz, 32, of Texas, and Anagabriela Pena, 18, of New York, were both charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Both face a 25 year sentence if convicted.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is consulting with federal authorities to see if they will adopt the case. If this happens, the suspects could face a life sentence.

Anagabriela Pena (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Deyci Delapez (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspects will make their first appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.