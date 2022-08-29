JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a man was shot in the foot on Monday, August 29.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the victim told investigators that he was purposefully shot in his left foot at a home in the Rustin community. The victim left the scene in his own car. He made it to Clark Cemetery Road in the Myrick community. He was picked up by a passerby who took him to Auto World on Highway 84 East in the Powers community.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and worked to stop the bleeding. The victim was then taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. JCSD officials said the suspects’ names and charges will be released at a later time.