HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two teenagers have been arrested after a shooting near William Carey University (WCU) in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police responded to the shooting on Wednesday, October 25 around 10:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Tuscan Avenue.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting, along with other shootings that occurred the evening of October 24 and the early hours of October 25.

A 13-year-old boy, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of grand larceny auto, and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

A 17-year-old boy, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Both teens were taken to the Forrest County Jail. There are additional charges pending from Hattiesburg, Laurel and Petal Police Departments.

Officials with WCU said a “Shelter in Place” was issued to students and staff, which was later lifted. The university said additional security has been authorized until further notice.