HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested for grand larceny auto in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police responded to a call about a stolen Chevrolet truck on Thursday, March 10 on Highway 49. The truck was later found in the Glendale area the same day. Police charged Christian West, 29, of Lamar County, with grand larceny auto.

On Friday, March 11, officers arrested another person in connection to a stolen vehicle. Police charged Kimberly Dickerson, 41, with grand larceny auto. Officers said a stolen 2003 Nissan Maxima was in her possession at Plantation Place Apartments.

Christian West, (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

Kimberly Dickerson, (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

Both people were booked into the Forrest County Jail.