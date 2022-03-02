GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – George County deputies arrested a man and a woman for allegedly breaking into a church.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 26 just before 7:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on New Hope Church Road. When deputies arrived, they said they found the front entry door and a window in one of the Sunday school rooms had been damaged and broken into. Investigators said several items were taken from the church.

On Sunday, February 27, deputies responded to a home in the same area for a report of a vehicle burglary. Deputies said the vehicle’s ignition had been damaged and money had been stolen.

During their investigation, deputies identified the suspects as Jeffery Rouse, 41, and Maegan Davis, 30. They were picked up for questioning on Tuesday, March 1. They were later arrested and booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

Jeffery Rouse (Courtesy: George Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Maegan Davis (Courtesy: George Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Rouse, who was on probation for a prior felony conviction, has been charged with one count of commercial burglary of a church. Davis has been charged with one count of commercial burglary of a church and one count of attempted motor vehicle theft.

Both suspects remain in custody awaiting an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court judge.