FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a man and woman for allegedly burglarizing storage units in Petal area.

Investigators said Aleata Louise Whitworth, 34, of Petal, and Steven Deshawn Minor, 31, of Hattiesburg, were selling the stolen items on Facebook marketplace.

Numerous self-storage units, from two separate facilities on Leeville Road, just outside the Petal City limits, have been burglarized over the last couple of months, according to investigators.

Aleata Louise Whitworth

Steven Deshawn Minor

Both suspects are being held in the Forrest County Correctional Facility. Minor is awaiting his initial appearance.

Whitworth was out on bond for previous charges of credit card fraud from Forrest County Circuit Court. The court revoked her bond.