LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a home burglary that happened on Sandra Lane in Lamar County on Saturday, May 28.

Lamar County deputies said a neighbor called about a burglary in progress. Officers said Jeremie Morgan, 34, of Petal, and Samuel Lee, 37, of Hattiesburg, were found inside the home.

They were each charged with residential burglary. They were booked into the Lamar County Jail.