Two arrested for shooting near Nostalgia Lounge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested two men in connection to a shooting that happened behind Nostalgia Lounge on Sunday, October 18. The incident happened in the 100 block of East Front Street.

Lacedrick Perryman, 21, and Jamarquis Tate, 22, have both been charged with three counts of shooting into a dwelling and three counts of shooting into a motor vehicle.

Police said there were no injuries reported during the shooting. Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: