HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested two women who alleged stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Bath & Body Works store.

Investigators said Shelby Legget, 23, and Jasmine Wheeler, 24, turned themselves in to Hattiesburg Police on Sunday, December 10.

They have both been charged with felony shoplifting and have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police said the incident happened at the Bath & Body Works store located on Turtle Creek Drive on September 4, 2023.