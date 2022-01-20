Two arrested for trying to steal water heater in Forrest County, deputies say

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested two men who were allegedly trying to steal a water heater.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 20 at a home on Sullivan-Kilrain Road. Deputies said Robert Bassett, 56, and John Bassett, 31, were both arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Both men were taken to the Forrest County Jail, and they are awaiting their initial appearance in court.

Robert Bassett (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

John Bassett (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800 or Metro METRO Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).