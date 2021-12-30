Two arrested on drug charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested two men on drug-related charges on Wednesday, December 29.

Deputies said Justin Obriant, 44, and Thomas Baucum, 29, were pulled over for a traffic safety checkpoint on Masonite Road in the Myrick Community.

Justin Obriant (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Thomas Baucum (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Obriant was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Baucum was charged with possession of meth.

Both were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while they wait for their first appearances in Jones County Justice Court.