PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested two men on drug-related charges during two separate traffic stops.

Deputies arrested Lawrence Steele, 34, on Thursday, March 3. His car was searched during a traffic stop in Beaumont. Deputies said they found 12 grams of crack cocaine. Steele was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and disorderly conduct.

Lawrence Steele, (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office).

Darryl Hare Jr., (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office).

The next day, deputies arrested Darryl Hale Jr. His car was also searched during a traffic stop on Highway 98 in New Augusta. Deputies said they found one gram of crystal meth, 112 grams of marijuana and seven grams of THC wax. Hale, 44, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.