JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a search warrant turned up meth and fentanyl in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers community on Friday, August 12.

Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, were arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

JCSD officials said Bradshaw tried to barricade herself in the home before she was arrested.

Kelsey Bradshaw, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

James Blankenbeckly, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

They were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as they wait for their first appearances in Jones County Justice Court.