Two Barker Administration employees leave to take on new positions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Connie Everett and Urban Development Department Director Andrew Ellard have both stepped down from Mayor Toby Barker’s Administration to pursue new opportunities.

Pine Belt News reported Everett will be pursuing a consulting position at the South Mississippi Planning Development District, and Ellard will become the new City Administrator for Morristown, Tennessee.

Until a permanent CFO is named, Deputy CFO Malcolm Berch will step in. Barker and Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones will begin searching for the next role leaders.

