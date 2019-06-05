Two charged with felony child abuse, neglect

Daniel Peeples Jr. and Carol Rounsaville. Photo courtesy: Hattiesburg Police

Daniel Peeples Jr. and Carol Rounsaville. Photo courtesy: Hattiesburg Police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - A Hattiesburg father and his girlfriend are charged with felony abuse of two children.

Police and DHS responded to a call to check on the welfare of two children at Jacksonwood Court Apartments in Hattiesburg Tuesday, according to a press release.

There, the children’s father, Daniel Peeples Jr., 41, was arrested and has since been charged with felony abuse and neglect.

Peeples’ girlfriend, Carol Rounsaville, 47, was also arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Details are not yet released on what the pair is alleged to have done to the kids.

The two children are in protective custody as of Wednesday and investigation into the allegations are underway.

Peeples and Rounsaville were booked into the Forrest County Jail.