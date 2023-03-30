PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to two separate sexual abuse cases in Perry County.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the first case was reported by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office on February 9. A girl allegedly told investigators she had been molested at a home in Perry County.

Jacob Dale Peacock, 27, was later charged with molesting in Pike County. His bond was set at $100,000.

Jacob Dale Peacock (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

In an unrelated case, Hattiesburg police reported a sexual battery case on March 2. According to investigators, two girls said they had been sexually assaulted at a home in Perry County.

Duane Lamar Howard, Jr. (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Pike County deputies later charged Duane Lamar Howard Jr., 51, with two counts of sexual battery. His bond was set at $200,000.