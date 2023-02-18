Bryce Manis (left) and Lydia Hardman (right), (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested for felony child neglect in Hattiesburg on Friday, February 17.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Lydia Hardman, 23, and Bryce Manis, 22, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested.

According to HPD officials, they left their one-year-old and three-year-old children alone at their home on Venetian Way while they left to do other things.

The children weren’t harmed, and they were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Hardman and Manis were booked into the Forrest County Jail.