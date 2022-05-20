JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and two children were injured in a rollover car crash in Jones County on Friday, May 20.

Deputies said the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the Highway 590 intersection. They said Walter Hamilton, 30, was driving a Toyota Tacoma when he lost control of the truck and flipped into a nearby yard.

Hamilton was injured and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). An 11-year-old boy was injured and taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. A six-year-old girl was injured, treated at the scene and a family member took her to Forrest General.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Investigators said Hamilton is suspected of driving while impaired. Deputies plan to charge him with a DUI.