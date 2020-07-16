Two City of Hattiesburg employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the City of Hattiesburg’s administrative team learned that two additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee worked in Urban Development, and the other worked at the Hattiesburg Police Department. City leaders said they are the 15th and 16th employees to test positive for the virus since March.

According to leaders, the first employee has not been at work since Thursday, July 9. Through tracing, there have been six direct exposures and eight indirect exposures linked to this employee.

The second employee was last at work Thursday morning. Through tracing, leaders said there have been 23 direct exposures and zero indirect exposures linked to this employee.

Officials said all employees that are direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the presumptive positive test, and tests have been scheduled for both direct and indirect exposures. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who was not directly/indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution.

LATEST STORIES: