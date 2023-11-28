COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men from Collins were shot and killed this weekend.

Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila said Dandre Ducksworth, 25, and Reshun Goudy, 27, were brought to the Covington County Hospital by a private vehicle around midnight on Saturday, November 25.

DaQuila said both men had been shot and were pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. Both bodies were sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Biloxi for autopsies.

According to DaQuila, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office is working to find out where and when the shooting happened.