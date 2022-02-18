HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police said they arrested two convicted felons in separate incidents. They were both arrested for being convicted felons in possession of weapons.

Investigators said they arrested James Green III, 48, around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Mable Street after a traffic stop. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Police said they found a handgun during the arrest.

Hattiesburg police also arrested Anthony McCarty, 38, around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in the 6400 block of Highway 49 after a traffic stop. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Police said they seized a large knife during the arrest.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

Green and McCarty were booked into the Forrest County Jail.