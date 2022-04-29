HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people face felony drug and weapon charges after law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Thursday, April 28.

Hattiesburg Police Special Ops and Star Team, a Forrest County K-9 unit, Lamar County deputies, Columbia police and more conducted a search warrant around 5:00 p.m. at a home on North Washington Avenue.

Officers said the search turned up a quarter pound of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, four weapons and $1,614.

Garrick White, 46, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Janice Jackson, 44, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance. They were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Garrick White (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Janice Jackson (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.