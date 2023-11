FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An explosion in Forrest County injured two residents this weekend.

Pine Belt News reported the incident happened in the 100 block of Gandy Street around 8:00 p.m. on November 19, 2023.

Officials said the two residents had non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatement.

The cause of the explosion is ongoing. Authorities did not release any further information.