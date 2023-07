HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for two shoplifting suspects.

Officers said felony shoplifting warrants have been issued for Katelynn Nicole Hardy, 28, of Sumrall, and Channing Allen Boyle, 31, of Sumrall.

Police said the alleged incident took place in the 6000 block of Hardy Street on July 7, 2023.

Katelynn Nicole Hardy (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Channing Allen Boyle (Courtesy of Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has any information on either of their whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.