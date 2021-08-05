Two Hattiesburg men arrested for allegedly stealing school bus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with Forrest County deputies, arrested two men for allegedly stealing a Forrest County School District bus.

Investigators said the bus was stolen around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, from the Earl Travillion Attendance Center by one suspect. The second suspect was picked up shortly afterwards.

Around 7:00 a.m., police spotted the bus near Westover and Hardy Street, traveling westbound. Officers were able to stop the bus on Fairfield Drive. Michael Arrington, 31, of Hattiesburg, and Robert Odom, 40, of Hattiesburg, were arrested.

Arrington has been charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of accessory after the fact. Odom has been charged with one count of grand larceny auto. Investigators said additional charges are pending from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation.

There were no injuries during the incident.