JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for two men who are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Eastabuchie on Friday, July 8.

According to witnesses at the scene, a white Toyota Camry pulled up to another car at a fuel pump at Mak’s and began shooting. A man was shot at least twice, including once in his neck.

Witnesses said the shooter left the scene and headed south on U.S. Highway 11 toward Petal.

Deputies said Charge Nurse Ronda Deloach gave emergency medical care to the victim as he bled “profusely.” Deloach was a witness and a patron at Mak’s at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have identified two people who are wanted for questioning. Deputies are searching for Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, of Hattiesburg, and Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg.

Talmage Turner Williams III, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.