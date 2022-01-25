HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg teenagers were arrested on Monday, January 24 in connection to a commercial burglary.

Hattiesburg police said a location on North Main Street was burglarized, and a vehicle was stolen on Saturday, January 22.

A 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with one count of grand larceny auto and one count of commercial burglary. One teen was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and the other was booked into the Forrest County Youth Detention Center.