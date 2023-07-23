FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg teenagers were arrested in connection to a home invasion that happened in Forrest County.

Investigators said a vehicle, which was stolen in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 22, was found abandoned after it became disabled. A short time later, officials said two teenagers broke into a home that belonged to a Stone County deputy, who was at home at the time of the incident.

After the teens were confronted by the deputy, they fled the scene. Forrest County deputies said one of the teens fired a shot at the deputy, but the deputy was not injured. They said the deputy did not return fire, but the deputy did detain the unarmed juvenile before Forrest County deputies arrived at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, investigators said Forrest County Constable Tommy Cook was driving north of Highway 49 and spotted the second suspect walking. The suspect was arrested without incident, and a firearm was recovered.

The 15-year-old and the 17-year-old are being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. They are currently being charged with home invasion of an occupied dwelling.

Investigators said the abandoned vehicle is being processed to determine if the teens are associated with it.