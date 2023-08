Two people were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Laurel. (Courtesy of Jones County Fire Council)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Laurel.

The crash happened on University Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

When volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene, they said they found two vehicles with major damage. One was in the middle of the road, and the second was in the front yard of a home.

Officials said one person had minor injuries, and the second had moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.