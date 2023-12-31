JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, December 30.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened on Highway 84 East near Eastview Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the location, firefighters found two people with serious injuries after their Jeep rolled over multiple times. Officials said the Jeep was struck by a passenger car on the highway.

The occupant of the passenger car declined transport to a local hospital. The two occupants of the Jeep were treated and taken to the hospital.

Jones County authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, December 30. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

According to officials, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) made one arrest at the scene.