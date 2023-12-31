JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, December 30.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened on Highway 84 East near Eastview Drive around 7:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived at the location, firefighters found two people with serious injuries after their Jeep rolled over multiple times. Officials said the Jeep was struck by a passenger car on the highway.
The occupant of the passenger car declined transport to a local hospital. The two occupants of the Jeep were treated and taken to the hospital.
According to officials, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) made one arrest at the scene.