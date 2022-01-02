Two injured after rollover crash on I-59 in Moselle, (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-59 in Moselle around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 2.

Southwest Volunteer Fire Department officials said the driver lost control of the Hyundai Sonata, rolled off the road and landed at the tree line south of Exit 80. The car landed on its roof.

Two injured after rollover crash on I-59 in Moselle, (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

Two injured after rollover crash on I-59 in Moselle, (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

They said one person in the crash had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries. They were transported by AAA Ambulance Service to a local emergency department for their injuries.