HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured after a shooting that happened at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Saturday, March 4.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said police responded to a report of shots fired just before 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after, they said someone arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound. A second person was also injured by people running after the shooting happened.

HPD officials said no one else was injured and that more details will be released when they become available.