JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Jones County.

Officials said the crash happened on Highway 84 at Flynt Road just outside of Laurel around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20.

According to investigators, a Ford F-250 was traveling west on the highway when a Lexus attempted to cross the highway. The two vehicles collided and crashed into the Dodge Ram that was sitting at the stop sign on Flynt Road.

Both trucks ended up down an embankment in a culvert at the intersection.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.