Two injured during camper fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured during a camper fire in Jones County. The incident happened early Monday morning at 69 Warsaw Camp Loop in the Rustin community.

Investigators said Michael and Pamela Maroz were staying in the camper at the address temporarily and reported that their camper “blew up” and “blew them out of the camper.”

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze, which also contained a couple of small propane tanks which were situated in such a way that fire totally engulfed them. Crews were were able to extinguish the fire around the tanks without incident. The camper was damaged during the incident.

Rustin, Sandersville, Glade, M & M, and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Emserv Ambulance Service responded as well, and transported two persons with moderate injuries to the hospital.

Courtesy: Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for Jones County Fire Council

