JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people suffered minor injuries following a two-car crash that happened on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, June 17.
Jones County fire officials said crews responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on Highway 11 near Shiloh Church Road, north of Moselle. They said a small compact car was in the middle of the road with severe damage. A Ford F-150 was found in an embankment west of the car with significant damage.
Officials said the Ford was traveling north when the car was turning onto the highway. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. They said the driver of the car suffered minor injuries. Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.