JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people suffered minor injuries following a two-car crash that happened on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, June 17.

Jones County fire officials said crews responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on Highway 11 near Shiloh Church Road, north of Moselle. They said a small compact car was in the middle of the road with severe damage. A Ford F-150 was found in an embankment west of the car with significant damage.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

Officials said the Ford was traveling north when the car was turning onto the highway. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. They said the driver of the car suffered minor injuries. Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.