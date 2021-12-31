Two injured in crash on Highway 15 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured after a crash on Highway 15 N. in Jones County on Friday, December 31. The crashed happened in front of the Dollar General just before 3:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a Chevrolet S10 pickup blocking both lanes of the highway. A Nissan Titan was off the road and had crashed into a tree.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the driver who was in the Chevrolet was entrapped. He was removed from the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital.

The driver in the Nissan also had severe injuries and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Witnesses said the Chevrolet was pulling onto the highway to go north when it was hit by the Nissan, which was traveling south.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. No other injuries were reported.