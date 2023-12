JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured after a crash in Jones County on Friday, December 8.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Highway 84 West near Dale Keyes Road.

When firefighters arrived at the location, officials said they found two vehicles involved in the crash. One vehicle had overturned.

One of the occupants was entrapped, and firefighters had to extract the victim.

Two people were injured after a crash in Jones County on Friday, December 8. (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

An ambulance transported the two individuals involved to the hospital with moderate injuries.