LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters responded to an accident that injured two people in Jones County.
The two-vehicle crash happened near Auto World on Highway 84 East around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.
Investigators said both vehicles had moderate damage. Two passengers in a pickup truck were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The adult and children, who were in the sedan involved in the crash, declined transport to the hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.