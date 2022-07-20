LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters responded to an accident that injured two people in Jones County.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Auto World on Highway 84 East around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Investigators said both vehicles had moderate damage. Two passengers in a pickup truck were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult and children, who were in the sedan involved in the crash, declined transport to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

The cause of the crash is under investigation.